70 Children Admitted To Bengal Hospital With Fever, Respiratory Problems

Dr Bhowmik said the condition of the Siliguri district hospital is the worst. (Representational)

Around 150 children suffering from fever and respiratory problems have been admitted to the Jalpaiguri district hospital in Siliguri where most of the patients are below five months.

Dr Subir Bhowmick, head of the pediatric department of Siliguri district hospital and president, Indian Academy of Pediatrics, Siliguri branch, said 70 children admitted in the pediatric wards are currently undergoing treatment there.

"The condition of Siliguri district hospital is the worst. There are 24 sick newborn care units in the district hospital. The number of daily patients has increased from 200 to 300 and out of those 31 have been admitting daily," he said.

Sunaina Devi, the grandmother of one of the children, said her grandchild is suffering from cough and cold for the past few days and the "medicines earlier given by the doctors did not work".

"We are trying to provide service within our capability, but we will not be in a condition to manage a huge number of patients soon," Mr Bhowmick said.

