Watch: 8-Foot Python Found Inside Potato Box In Maharashtra Hotel

Panic spread in a hotel in Maharashtra's Chandrapur when a 8-foot long python was found inside a potato box on Tuesday. The massive reptile was found inside a box of vegetables kept at the hotel in Lohara near Chandrapur. In a video, the non-venomous snake can be seen coiled on top of some potatoes.

Hotel employees said that the snake was discovered when one of them went to get potatoes. The employee opened the box to retrieve the vegetables when he found the snake sitting on top of the produce in the box.

The worker ran out in fear and the news of the snake in the box spread through the hotel and area.

The hotel owner quickly informed a local snake catcher who moved the snake from the potato box into a sack.

He later released the python in the Lohara forest.

This comes days after another giant python was found stuck on the fencing of a power house in Lucknow on Saturday.

Authorities had to shut down the power supply to rescue the python. Officials from the electricity and forest departments carried out a rescue operation to remove the snake from the fencing.

Last year in Kerala, a narrowly escaped after a venomous cobra when he found a small cobra inside his two-wheeler helmet. He had placed his helmet near his parked scooter at his workplace.

When he returned to the scooter in the evening, he noticed something moving in his helmet.

"It felt like a snake," he said. He promptly alerted the forest department about the presence of the reptile, and a snake volunteer arrived at the location.

In a video, the snake catcher can be seen carefully searching for the snake by placing the helmet on the ground. He found the snake hiding in the inner lining of the helmet.