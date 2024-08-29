Watch: Massive Python Attempts To Attack Zookeeper On The Face, Internet Stunned

Internet users were left terrified after watching the video

Jay Brewer, an American YouTuber and the founder and CEO of Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc., often shares interesting videos of snakes and other reptiles from his zoo. Recently, he shared another fascinating video that showed him defending himself from a python that attempted to attack him. The video opens to show Mr Brewer confidently handling the giant reptile in a box-like compartment. In a split second, the serpent strikes, lunging at Brewer's face with lightning-fast speed. The unexpected attack catches him off guard, but his quick reflexes save him from the attack.

''A VERY VERY CLOSE CALL. This big girl struck at me as soon as I turned my eyes away, Snakes aren't just sneaky they are also very smart,'' the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Internet users were left terrified after watching the video and posted a variety of comments. While some expressed astonishment, others were concerned for his well-being.

One user wrote, ''She's protecting her unborn babies.'' Another said, ''Man, that's a lot of force with that strike. It probably would feel like a punch from Mike Tyson.''

A third commented, ''Mate I hope I'm wrong and I wish you the best but you and the other girl might have your days counted if you keep fooling around with those massive snakes. Stay safe.''

A fourth added, ''Dude is this not enough reason to quit this job?'' A fifth said, ''Maybe she's telling you she's had enough and free her into a forest or jungle where she should be – FREE.''

Mr Brewer, the founder of The Reptile Zoo often shares exciting and interesting videos of animals as well as reptiles on his Instagram page. From carrying a huge alligator on his shoulder, and feeding iguanas to interacting with snakes, his page is filled with such content.