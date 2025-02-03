Man Pulls Giant Python From Canal In Terrifying Video. Internet Reacts

A video of a man fearlessly pulling a massive python from a canal has gone viral, captivating millions on social media. In the footage, the man calmly approaches the coiled snake in the water. Despite the python's aggressive movements, he remains composed, carefully gripping the reptile and slowly guiding it out.

As the snake lunges at him, he skillfully dodges its strikes, demonstrating remarkable confidence and expertise. With a few well-timed manoeuvres, he successfully lifts the python from the canal, showcasing both bravery and precision.

Watch the viral video here:

Shared on Instagram by user 'Vishal Snake Saver', the video has already amassed over 36 million views. Viewers have flooded the comments section, expressing awe at the man's fearlessness and skill.

A user wrote, "Meanwhile i am thinking about my fear about cockroaches, lizards, mouse, etc etc.. Salute."

"I would have been running for my life! This guy is a true hero," another user wrote on Instagram.

The third user commented, "This guy must be a professional. I wouldn't trust myself to handle such a massive snake."

However, a section of the internet also showed concern in the comments section.

A user wrote on Instagram, "I'm not sure pulling out a python like that is the best idea - it could have turned dangerous quickly."