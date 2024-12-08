Video Of Man Relaxing With A Giant Python Stuns Internet: "This Is Insane"

Humans have an innate fear of snakes, rooted in uncertainty about which species are venomous and which are harmless. For many people, even the mere mention of snakes can evoke fear and anxiety. Yet, some fearless individuals have conquered this phobia, finding snakes intriguing and captivating creatures. One such person is Mike Holston, a fearless reptile handler, who often shares shocking videos of his interactions with wildlife.

Recently, he shared a jaw-dropping video wherein he was seen calmly reading a book in bed alongside a massive python, while a dog lounged comfortably beside them. The footage has left viewers stunned and is rapidly going viral online.

"Best caption wins. Tag your bestie," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than four million views, with many people in the comments section expressing their fear and sheer bewilderment. While some were impressed by his comfort and composure around such a dangerous reptile, others expressed concern about the potential risks of keeping a large snake as a pet. Some also showed concern about the dog.

One user wrote, "This is fascinating but also terrifying. Is it safe?" Another commented, "This man is truly fearless, Mike Holston always leaves me speechless with his videos."

A third said, "How does that thing not want to eat the dog?" A fourth stated, "I just know the dog is so sick of this."

Also known as "The real Tarzan' on Instagram, Mr Holston has over 12 million followers on the platform. Last year, he shared a video wherein he was kissing the world's most poisonous snake, King Cobra on its head. In the video, Mr. Holston slowly moved toward the snake to kiss it. Moments later, he successfully planted a kiss on its head. He then quickly moved back and gave a smile to the camera.