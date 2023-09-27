Villagers Help Free Cyber Criminal From Police Custody In Rajasthan: Cops

"The team has recovered a bag with Rs 6.93 lakh," the SHO added. (Representational)

A group of villagers got an alleged cyber fraudster freed from the custody of a CID team in a village in Alwar, police said on Wednesday.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team had caught the man, Mubeen, on Monday in Loharwadi village, they said.

According to police, when the police reached the village, Mubeen and his two accomplices Shahrukh and Akhtar tried to run away.

The team chased and caught Mubeen while Shahrukh and Akhtar fled away, Sadar SHO Dinesh Chandra said on Wednesday.

"After catching Mubeen, a group of villagers surrounded the CID team, freed Mubeen and later fled away," the SHO said. "The team has recovered a bag with Rs 6.93 lakh," he added.

The SHO said that the CID team had received information that Mubeen was involved in cyber fraud, had formed his own gang, and would blackmail people to cheat them.

He said Mubeen, Shahrukh and Akhtar have been booked under various sections of the IPC and police are carrying out searches for them.

