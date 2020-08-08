Woman Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Hospital Official In Andhra: Police

A woman has filed a sexual harassment complaint in Vijayawada. (Representational)

A woman has filed a sexual harassment complaint against senior official of a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, police said on Saturday.

"She has been on COVID-19 duty. On Friday night, she has made a complaint at Disha Police Station against Hospital Superintendent," police official VV Naidu said.

The woman has submitted some photographs and audio recordings to the police. The police have filed a case under Section 354A of the IPC and Section 67A of the IT act.

The investigation into the case is on, police said.