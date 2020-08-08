Woman Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Hospital Official In Andhra: Police

The woman has submitted some photographs and audio recordings to the police. The police have filed a case under Section 354A of the IPC and Section 67A of the IT act.

Woman Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Hospital Official In Andhra: Police

A woman has filed a sexual harassment complaint in Vijayawada. (Representational)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh):

A woman has filed a sexual harassment complaint against senior official of a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, police said on Saturday.

"She has been on COVID-19 duty. On Friday night, she has made a complaint at Disha Police Station against Hospital Superintendent," police official VV Naidu said.

The woman has submitted some photographs and audio recordings to the police. The police have filed a case under Section 354A of the IPC and Section 67A of the IT act.

The investigation into the case is on, police said.

Comments
Sexual HarrasmentVijaywada

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india