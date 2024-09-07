How Army Is Plugging A 100-Metre Wide Breach In Flood-Hit Andhra City

The army was called to plug the breach and control the flooding.

The Indian Army is actively engaged in its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada after the Budameru rivulet breached leading to floods in the city. The army was called to plug the breach and control the flooding.

Budameru, a local rivulet, passing through Vijayawada city, breached, destroying everything in its path.

How Is Army Plugging The Breach?

The army identified three locations at the Budameru rivulet where the civilian administration managed to plug the first two breaches, with each approximately 10 metres wide. The third breach, which was close to 100 metres wide had increased due to the funnelling effect of water where high pressure led to the widening of the breach.

The flood waters have largely receded from several affected places in Vijayawada but fresh rainfall and the third breach in Budameru rivulet resulted in flooding again in parts of the city.

A team of engineers from the Army have put two layers of Gabion Baskets - A cage or cylinder box filled with stones - to stop the breach. These baskets will be stacked on top of one another, and a four-meter-high wall will be constructed. The process is also known as rock armouring. The structure will be strengthened to withstand the high pressure of water.

Logistical Support

The army conducted a reconnaissance of the breach area with the Irrigation Secretary to identify the unloading site for sandbags in Hesco Bastions, a modern gabion or fortification that is used to stop flood water. It is also used for creating a temporary military fortification

A total of 16,000 sandbags have been collected, with 1,800 already filled and ready for deployment. Troops from the Madras Regiment and the Army Medical Corps are actively assisting in the HADR operations.

Medical Assistance

The troops, along with the administration have provided medical relief in the inundated areas. Medical assistance has been provided to 200 people so far.

The Column Commander from the Army is coordinating with the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) for the provision of a government building or premises to set up an administrative base camp to further streamline relief operations.

The official death count due to the floods rose to 33 yesterday. Also, 46,320 flood-hit people have been accommodated in 226 relief camps while 50 NDRF and SDRF teams continue with their relief and rehabilitation work.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu undertook an aerial survey of the flooded regions around Budameru yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department noted that the cyclonic circulation associated with the existing low pressure over the Bay of Bengal Sea is likely to move northwards slowly and intensify into a depression over northwest Bay of Bengal, and adjoining areas of the Gangetic West Bengal, north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around September 9.

- With inputs from PTI