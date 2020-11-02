6 killed, 9 Injured In Road Accident In UP's Bahraich

Police rushed them to a hospital where six people were declared dead. (Representational)

Six people were killed and nine others injured when a van carrying them was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Payagpur area in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, police said on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, TN Dubey, said the van was carrying 16 people.

The accident took place on Sunday night when the victims were returning to their native place Lakhimpur after visiting the Kichhauchha dargah.

Police rushed them to a hospital where six people were declared dead, while nine others injured were undergoing treatment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the administration officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured, an official spokesman said in Lucknow.