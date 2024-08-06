5 Rescued After 2 Houses Collapse In Varanasi, 3 Feared Trapped

Varanasi House Collapse: Three people are feared trapped under the debris.

Five people were rescued after two old houses near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi collapsed on Tuesday, officials said.

Three people are feared trapped under the debris.

Two houses, which are said to be over 70 years old, collapsed in the Khoya Gali Chowk area here, trapping eight people. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team pulled out five people from the rubble. They were taken to the hospital, the officials said.

Three people are feared trapped under the debris and efforts are being made to rescue them, they said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)