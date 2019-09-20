10-Foot Long Python, Hidden In Bushes, Rescued In Gujarat

Vadodara, Gujarat: The python was found by the farmhouse owner who called the trust for the rescue

A wildlife trust team rescued a 10-feet-long python from a farm close to Aajwa Nemeta Garden in Gujarat's Vadodara on Friday.

The reptile was spotted by the farmhouse owner who called the trust for the rescue operation.

While speaking to ANI, a worker, Hardik Pawar said, "We received the call from Maruti farm and immediately initiated the rescue process. The 10-feet-long python weighing 9 kg was rescued within two hours."

Workers of the trust rescued the python which was hidden in bushes, after which the python was handed over to the Forest Department.

