UP Woman Beats Up Man For Sexually Harassing Her On Valentine's Day: Cops

The UP police said a case was registered against him (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was beaten up by a 23-year-old woman for allegedly sexually harassing her on Valentine's Day in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, the police said on Saturday.

Gulbahar was handed over to the police at Thana Bhawan town in Shamli on Friday, they said.

Police said a case was registered against him and he was arrested.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's family, Gulbahar harassed the woman on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The woman resisted the youth's attempts and thrashed him, according to the police.