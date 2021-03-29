Woman, 60, Beaten To Death In UP For Opposing Holi Celebration: Police

The group, in an inebriated state, entered the woman's house, police said (Representational)

A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death and five members of her family were injured on Monday when they opposed a group that had been celebrating Holi outside their house in Mevati Tola locality, police said.

The group, in an inebriated state, entered the woman's house around 10 am and beat her to death with sticks and stone, Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Prashant Kumar Prasad said.

When her family members tried to save her, five of them, including two women and three children, were also beaten up, the police officer said.

In another incident reported from the Ekdil police station area, a youth under the influence of alcohol drove a tractor at high speed and injured six people.

The tractor got damaged after hitting an electricity pole. The youth was handed over to the police and the injured have been hospitalised, police said.