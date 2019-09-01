UP Vice-Principal Arrested For Spreading Child Kidnapping Rumours

The rumour started by the vice-principal spread quickly, the police said. (Representational)

The vice-principal of a government college in Uttar Pradesh 's Sitapur was arrested for allegedly spreading child-abduction rumours.

Rupesh Kumar was the vice-principal of Swarachna Inter-College in Sitapur.

"There is a school right next to the college. Rupesh Kumar told the principal of that school that two of his had went gone missing," Additional Superintendent of Police Madhuban Singh said.

"The school Principal tried to investigate the matter and contact the guardians. After contacting them, it was found that no student was missing from the school," he said.

"These rumours quickly spread in the entire district. Police have taken stern action against him," he added.

