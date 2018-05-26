UP Man Arrested For Impersonating Minister And Threatening Magistrate

The man asked the DM to transfer the official (Lekhpal), acting at the behest of a senior clerk posted at Dena Tehsil on May 20.

Cities | | Updated: May 26, 2018 22:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UP Man Arrested For Impersonating Minister And Threatening Magistrate

The man introduced himself as the state's minister of Animal Husbandry and Minor Irrigation

Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh:  A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a minister from Uttar Pradesh and forcing a District Magistrate to transfer a revenue official in the state government, police said.

Brijesh Dubey, a resident of Aligarh called the magistrate and introduced himself as S P Baghel, the state's minister of Animal Husbandry and Minor Irrigation, police said.

Comments
He asked the DM to transfer the official (Lekhpal), acting at the behest of a senior clerk posted at Dena Tehsil on May 20, police said.

On interrogation, Dubey confessed to his crime and was sent to jail after being charged under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, Superintendent of Police (city) Praveen Ranjan said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ImpersonationUP District Magistrateman impersonates minister

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusIPL 2018Live cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................