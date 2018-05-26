UP Man Arrested For Impersonating Minister And Threatening Magistrate

Brijesh Dubey, a resident of Aligarh called the magistrate and introduced himself as S P Baghel, the state's minister of Animal Husbandry and Minor Irrigation, police said.
He asked the DM to transfer the official (Lekhpal), acting at the behest of a senior clerk posted at Dena Tehsil on May 20, police said.
On interrogation, Dubey confessed to his crime and was sent to jail after being charged under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, Superintendent of Police (city) Praveen Ranjan said.