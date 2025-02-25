"I'd Break Your Neck": Video Shows Actor Alec Baldwin Threating Trump Impersonator

Actor Alec Baldwin threatened to "snap" the neck of a Donald Trump impersonator, who mocked him over the Rust shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The confrontation took place outside Baldwin's New York City home, where comedian Jason Scoop taunted him with remarks about a "pardon" for "murdering that woman in cold blood."

"If this camera wasn't here, I'd snap your f***ing neck in half," a visibly upset Alec Baldwin warned, a moment caught on video. "I'd break your f***ing neck."

NEW: Alec Baldwin threatens to "snap" the "f*cking neck" of a Trump impersonator in New York City.



Jason Scoop (@JasonScoop) was spotted confronting Baldwin as he unloaded luggage from the back of an SUV.



Jason Scoop, dressed in a navy blue suit and blond wig, approached Baldwin as he unloaded luggage and began heckling him in his Trump impersonation. "Alec, it's your favourite president! I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman if you kiss the ring," he said, repeatedly demanding the actor comply. He also mocked Baldwin's Saturday Night Live impression of Trump and took jabs at the Democrats.

Scoop escalated his taunts, saying the "first-degree" murder "was not good." "She's looking down on me right now, smiling, happy. 'Thank you for confronting the man who took me out, who killed me'," he added.

First, Baldwin ignored him but eventually snapped, confronting Scoop about his children living in the building. The actor also threatened to "shove that camera up your a**" before ordering him to leave.

Scoop, unfazed, responded, "Alec Baldwin, ladies and gentlemen! Class act."

Rust Shooting Case

In October 2021, Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene on the set of the Western Rust when a gun he was holding discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The firearm was not supposed to be loaded with live ammunition.

Baldwin was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023, but prosecutors dropped the case in April. He was re-indicted in January 2024, and the trial began in July before the case was dismissed after a few days.

Alec Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger and had no reason to believe the gun contained live rounds.