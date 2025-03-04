Alec Baldwin On His Divorce From Kim Basinger: "Impacted My Relationship With My Daughter"

Actor and film producer Alec Baldwin talked about his divorce from ex-wife Kim Basinger more than two decades after their marriage ended.

He shared how the couple's 2002 split affected their daughter, Ireland Baldwin, now 29, on the recent episode of the new TLC reality show The Baldwins.

"I must say that because my relationship with my daughter Ireland was so negatively impacted by my divorce from her mother and having a very protracted custody battle that the media really were having a party about everything," he said, adding, "it went on for seven years, of which the financials were probably a year and a half and then everything else was custody," reported People.

He recalled the experience as being "just insanity and really, really tough," adding, "One of my most regrettable things about the whole thing was how it affected Ireland."

Baldwin and Basinger were married for nearly two decades, from 1993 to 2002. Ireland was caught in the crosshairs of her parents' split when an angry voicemail Alec left for his daughter surfaced, causing him to temporarily lose visitation rights and issue a public apology. He has since moved with wife Hilaria, whom he married in 2012, and the pair share three daughters, Carmen Gabriela, Maria Lucia Victoria, and Ilaria Catalina Irena as well as four sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Angel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, as per the outlet.

He said he now has a "good relationship" with Ireland. "She loves the kids. I mean, she's very sweet to them, and she's their older sister, but she's not in that pack," he shared. "This is why I think I'm so focused on oldest daughter Carmen, and I want to have a good relationship with Carmen because I have a girl all over again."

"Alec and I have a great relationship. I have great respect for where he is today and his family," said Kim, who was also seen starring along with Baldwin in 1994's The Getaway and 1991's The Marrying Man, reported People.

"We don't spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much. But we talk," she added. "He'll pick up the phone and call me, and we have a very genuinely cordial and, I think, loving relationship in a lot of ways, just because we share a daughter and I don't wish him anything but everything good," as per the outlet.

Earlier, in 2022, Basinger called her divorce from Baldwin "heavy-duty" and said Ireland "had to go through that very rough time," reported People.

