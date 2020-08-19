Jeweller Set On Fire By Shopkeeper In UP Dies: Police

4 police teams have been formed to arrest the accused shopkeeper. (Representational)

A jeweller died on Wednesday a day after he was set on fire by a shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh''s Firozabad who allegedly suspected that the victim had an illicit relationship with his wife, leading to her suicide.

"Death of Rakesh Verma (40) has been confirmed by SN Medical College, Agra. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The statement of Verma was recorded before his death," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel said on Wednesday.

The SSP said that four police teams have been formed to arrest the accused shopkeeper, identified as Robin.

He will be arrested soon, the SSP said.

Rakesh Verma was sitting in his jewellery shop in the Dakshin police station area on Tuesday afternoon when Robin threw an inflammable liquid from a bottle on him after a heated argument and set him on fire, Mr Patel earlier said.

Rakesh Verma suffered 80 per cent burns. He was initially taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Agra hospital in a serious condition, the SSP said.

The SSP said according to preliminary information, it has come to light that Robin's wife Puja had committed suicide on August 12. He suspected that Rakesh had an illicit relationship with her, which led to her suicide, the SSP added.