Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Announces Free Bus Rides For Women On Rakhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced free transportation for women on Raksha Bandhan in all category of state-owned buses.

"Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious festival. I wish the citizens of this state a very happy Raksha Bandhan. On the occasion of this auspicious festival, the state government has directed the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to offer free transportation to women on Raksha Bandhan in all categories of buses," Mr Adityanath said in a statement.

The free transportation service will remain effective for 24 hours starting from midnight of August 14 till midnight of August 15.

Women will be given adequate security in the buses during the free travelling.

"This is a gift to all the sisters of Uttar Pradesh by the state government," he added.

