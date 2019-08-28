Case Against Om Prakash Rajbhar For Objectionable Language Against BJP

It is an attempt to gag Om Prakash Rajbhar, his party said (File)

A case has been filed against former Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar for allegedly using provocative language against the ruling BJP during a public meeting.

The action has been taken over a complaint filed by BJP leader Akhilesh Rajbhar, the police said.

"The BJP has given me immense pain. I get angry on seeing them and feel that I should pick up a sword like Maharaj Suheldev and behead any BJP leader I can lay my eyes on," Om Prakash Rajbhar said at a public meeting in Mau's Ghosi.

"It is an attempt to gag Om Prakash Rajbhar. We are not going to be cowed down by such tactics. This is indicative of the BJP's frustration," Arun Rajbhar, the general secretary of Mr Rajbhar's party said.

A day after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls concluded, Om Prakash Rajbhar was removed from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Mr Rajbhar had said that the BJP members should be "thrashed" with shoes.

