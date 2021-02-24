11-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In UP's Banda: Police

An FIR into the matter was registered and the accused was arrested, police said (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village in Banda, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when Shubham reached the girl's house and later took her to a secluded place and raped her, SHO Jaishyam Shukla said.

When the minor's parents woke up on Tuesday morning, they searched for the girl, who was found in Shubham''s house, he said.

