17 Sent To Custody For Allegedly Helping In Cheating During UP Exams

The accused, including superintendent of the centre Yogender Pal, arrested during a Special Task Force raid

Cities | | Updated: February 25, 2019 10:00 IST
Officials had seized solved examination papers, a pistol, mobile and exam guides (File)


Muzaffarnagar: 

Seventeen people have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case of aiding mass-copying at an exam centre during the Uttar Pradesh board examinations.

The accused, including superintendent of the centre Yogender Pal, arrested during a Special Task Force raid were produced in a local court here Sunday.

The alleged mass copying was caught during the Class 12th Physics paper Saturday when the Special Task Force raided the examination centre upon a tipoff.

Officials had seized solved examination papers, a pistol, mobile and exam guides from the centre.

MuzaffarnagarUttar Pradesh

