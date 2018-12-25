UP Woman Given Triple Talaq On Phone Over Dowry: Police

Naseem Ahmed, who got married in July last year, allegedly beat up his wife and drove her out of his house in Salempur village on December 8 as she could not meet his demand.

Cities | | Updated: December 25, 2018 19:36 IST
A police case has been registered in this connection. (Representational)


Deoria: 

A Muslim man gave triple talaq to his wife on the mobile phone for not getting dowry, police said on Tuesday.

Naseem Ahmed, who got married in July last year, allegedly beat up his wife and drove her out of his house in Salempur village on December 8 as she could not meet his demand.

The woman then went to the police station to file a complaint.

SP PN Kolanchi ordered the police station concerned to register a first information report (FIR).

In her complaint, the woman alleged that soon after her marriage, her in-laws started demanding Rs 2 lakh as dowry and later started misbehaving with her and even beat her up before driving her out of the house.

A case has been registered in this connection.

