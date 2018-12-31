UP Woman Allegedly Stripped, Beaten Up After Gang Fights With Husband

A video of the incident that went viral, shows the victim trying to escape the mob. The video also shows her saree lying outside the house.

Cities | | Updated: December 31, 2018 11:02 IST
According to the police, the main accused of the incident was arrested. (Representational)


Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh: 

A woman was allegedly stripped and thrashed half-naked on the streets by some men who had an argument with her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi on Saturday.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Saturday evening in Rapri village. The victim was out when a man from the village, identified as Dabang Lal Chand, allegedly harassed her. Following an opposition from the woman and her husband, people from the gang, present with the accused, began stripping the woman and beating up both the victim and her husband.

After the incident, police allegedly tried to dilute the case by asking the victim's husband not to speak about the incident in minute details.

The police informed that the main accused has been arrested, while the others are being searched.

"Case registered. Medical examination of woman conducted. One person arrested. Videos being investigated to probe allegations," the Police said. 

