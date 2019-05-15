UP Railway Police Personnel Arrested For Allegedly Looting Businessman

Upon arrest, Rs 4.94 lakh was recovered from the possession of the accused. (Representational)

A Government Railway Police (GRP) inspector and two others were arrested for allegedly robbing a businessman in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

Police said that GRP inspector Lalit looted Rs 8.43 lakh from the businessman in the early hours on May 13.

"Lalit was the incharge of the control room in Agra. He has been arrested by Saharanpur Police based on a loot case against him. Two other GRP personnel are wanted," Superintendent of Police, GRP Abhishek Yadav said.

Upon arrest, Rs 4.94 lakh was recovered from the possession of the accused.

Mr Yadav added that the GRP personnel have been suspended and the matter is under investigation.

