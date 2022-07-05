UP Man Sells Chicken On Paper With Photo Of Hindu God, Goddess; Arrested

The incident took place on Sunday when some people complained that Talib Hussain was selling chicken from his shop on a piece of paper carrying a picture of a Hindu god and goddess, hurting their religious feeling, the police said.

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh:

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling chicken on a piece of paper having pictures of Hindu deities, and also attacking a police team.

The incident took place on Sunday when some people complained that Talib Hussain was selling chicken from his shop on a piece of paper carrying a picture of a Hindu god and goddess, hurting their religious feeling, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

When a police team reached his shop, Talib Hussain allegedly attacked them with a knife with an intention to kill, the FIR or police case stated, according to Press Trust of India.

Talib Hussain has been charged under IPC Sections 153-A [promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence], 295-A [deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs] and 307 [attempt to murder].

An investigation is being carried out. More details awaited.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

