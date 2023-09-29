UP Man Rapes 8-Year-Old Girl After Luring Her On Pretext Of Giving Candy

The accused knew the victim, said police. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl here, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the minor had gone to her relative's place in their village in Mahavan police station area on Sunday.

When she was returning home, an unidentified man lured her to a secluded place on the pretext of giving her candy and raped her, police said.

The girl managed to reach home. She was bleeding and was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she was administered first aid and later referred to S N Medical College, Agra, they said.

"Our team arrested Ranjit in connection with the case on Thursday night. He lived in the neighbourhood and knew the victim," Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Pandey said.

"The accused was planning to run. He has confessed to the crime," he said. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

