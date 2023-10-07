UP Man Kills Wife With Axe After Heated Argument, Attacks Son Too: Cops

The couple had an estranged relationship, said police. (Representational)

A 52-year-old woman was alllegedly hacked to death by her husband in a village here, police said on Saturday.

SP Satyajit Gupta said a case has been registered and the accused, who is on the run, will be arrested soon.

He said the victim Tahira Khatoon was married to Sai Mohammad for 30 years. The couple resided in Badhya village in the Dharamsinghwa police station area.

The couple had an estranged relationship, the SP said.

During a heated argument with Tahira Khatoon on Friday night, Sai Mohammad attacked her with an axe, leaving the woman dead on the spot, he added.

The police said 20-year-old Israr tried to stop his father, but the latter attacked and hurt him as well.

Israr, who was critically injured, has been referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment, the police said, adding that the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.

