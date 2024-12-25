UP Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion Of Infidelity, Arrested

A man allegedly beat his wife to death here over the suspicion of infidelity, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Mudiya village under the Puwayan police station area, they said.

Sohan Singh saw his wife, Ragini (26), speaking to someone on the phone on Monday night and had a heated argument with her. As the argument escalated, he thrashed his wife, Circle Officer (Puwayan) Nishtha Upadhyay told PTI.

Singh went out after assaulting his wife. Later, he returned home in an inebriated state and attacked Ragini again. He slammed her head against a wall multiple times, leaving her severely injured, the CO said.

The accused told police that he cleaned the blood on his wife's body by putting it under a tap and later went to sleep. The next morning, he went to a local temple where devotional songs were being sung and asked for them to be stopped as his wife had died.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ragini's parents, an FIR was lodged in the matter on Tuesday evening, Upadhyay said.

Singh was sent to jail on Wednesday, she said.

