UP Man Kills Stepson, Chops Body, Hides It At Different Places: Police

The police have arrested Ram Yadav and his brother for the death of the boy (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his six-year-old stepson, chopped his body and hid it in different locations in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Thursday.

Farid alias Suraj Yadav was allegdly killed by Ram Sawre Yadav on November 19. Ram Yadav disposed his body by chopping it into pieces and hiding it in separate locations at Bhainsia village in Risia area, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

Hina, the mother of victim who recently married Ram Yadav had changed her son's name so that he could be accepted in the new family.

However, Ram Yadav and his brother Nanhe did not like the boy and they killed him. They later spread the news that the boy was missing, police said.

Police have arrested both Ram Yadav and and his brother.