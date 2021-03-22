UP Man Declared Mother 'Dead' In Civic Body Records To Grab Property: Police

An investigation is underway in the case, the police said (Representational)

A man from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia declared his mother "dead" in the register of the municipality in order to grab her property, police said on Sunday, adding that the man has been charged for cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Two personnel of the municipal body have also been charged in connection with this case, they said.

Sation House Officer of Ballia's Rasra police station Nagesh Upadhyay on Sunday said Shamshad Ahmed, in collusion with the personnel of Rasra Nagar Palika, had got his mother declared dead in the family register in 2017 to try and grab her paternal property.

As the matter came was brought to the knowledge of the district magistrate, a probe was ordered. Based on the probe report, a case was registered on Saturday against Shamshad Ahmed and two personnel of the municipal body for cheating and criminal conspiracy, Mr Upadhyay said.

He said an investigation into the matter is on.