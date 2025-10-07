"Wife Turns Into A Snake At Night And Bites Me": UP Man's Bizarre Claim

A man's shocking claim that his wife "turns into a snake at night" and tries to bite him has left officials in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district shocked.

During Samadhan Diwas (Public Grievance Day), when residents typically bring issues related to electricity, roads, and ration cards before the District Magistrate, Meraj, a resident of Lodhsa village in the Mahmoodabad area, said, "Sir, my wife Naseemun turns into a serpent at night and runs after me to bite me."

‘मेरी पत्नी रात में नागिन बनकर काटने को दौड़ती है..'



उत्तर प्रदेश के सीतापुर में एक अजब-गजब मामला सामने आया है. यहां एक मेराज नाम के शख्स ने अपनी पत्नी नसीमुन से खुद को बचाने की गुहार लगाई. समाधान दिवस के मौके पर जिलाधिकारी को अपनी परेशानी बताते हुए कहा, "साहब, मेरी पत्नी रात… pic.twitter.com/yqENE18WLF — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) October 6, 2025

He alleged that his wife tried to kill him several times, but each time he woke up just in time to prevent the attack. "My wife tortures me mentally and could kill me any night while I'm asleep," he added.

The story quickly spread on the social media platform X.

A user commented, "Who knows whom all she must be biting."

Another joked, "Have you hidden her naagmani somewhere?"

"You should become a cobra too," a comment read.

Someone wrote, "The man is very lucky. He's found Sridevi in his married life." Sridevi here is a reference to the late actress who played a shape-shifting serpent in the 1986 film Nagina.

The District Magistrate has ordered an investigation and directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and the police to look into the matter.

Police have reportedly begun an inquiry, treating it as a potential case of mental harassment. According to Meraj, his wife had already bitten him once and often chased him at night "after turning into a serpent."

He has also submitted a written application about the matter to the District Magistrate.