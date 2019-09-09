UP Government Sacks Teacher Who Got Job With Fake Degree 20 Years Ago

Orders issued to recover money paid to the teachers, say cops (Representational)

Services of a government teacher, who had joined using fake education certificates 20-years ago, has been terminated, a senior official said today.

Services of Narainji Yadav, posted in a primary school in Revti area, has been terminated, official Subhash Gupta said.

The department had got information that Yadav had joined the services in 1999 with a fake B.Ed marksheet after which a departmental probe was held in which he was found guilty.

The services have been terminated from his joining date, besides order has also been issued to lodge an FIR against him and recover money paid to him, Mr Gupta said.

