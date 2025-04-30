UP Man Elopes With Fiance's Mother

After an Aligarh man eloped with his fiancée's mother earlier this month, a similar incident has been reported from the state's Gonda district.

According to police, a 25-year-old man ran away with his intended bride's mother on April 26.

The matter came to light when the soon-to-be bride and her family lodged a complaint at Khodare police station.

SHO Prabodh Kumar said the young woman's marriage was fixed about four months ago with a man hailing from a village in Basti district.

During this period, the man and his expected mother-in-law started talking on the phone, and the conversation lasted for hours, police said. Initially, the family took this lightly, but later became suspicious.

Alarmed by the Aligarh incident, the woman's family broke off the wedding and arranged her marriage elsewhere. However, the duo continued to be in touch and eventually eloped.

Police found the woman in Basti district on Tuesday evening and sent her home, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Manoj Rawat said.

