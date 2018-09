The Sambhal-bound bus was carrying 60 passengers, police said.

At least five people were killed and 50 injured today when a private bus fell into a ditch at Joya Sambhal Road in Amroha, police said.

The injured were rushed to a government hospital where 10 were in critical condition, they said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding further details are awaited.