Unable To Get Phone For Online Studies, Maharashtra Girl Dies By Suicide: Report

A 17-year-old science college student allegedly committed suicide in Nashik in Maharashtra and her parents have told police it was due to the lack of an Android phone for online studies, an official said on Tuesday.

The girl hanged herself in her home in Hatrundi in Surguna, on Sunday afternoon when her parents had left to work in a farm, the official said.

"The girl was studying in Class 11 science stream in the post basic aided ashram school's college at Aalangun. As per her parents' statements, the family was poor and she was unable to get an Android phone for online studies. She used to borrow a phone to study but the poor network in the area frustrated her," he said.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe into the incident was underway, he added.