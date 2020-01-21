Rajasthan Man Names His Second Baby 'Congress'

Vinod Jain says his entire family is associated with the Congress party (Representational)

Congress bawls. Like any regular baby he screams and makes funny faces too. Oftentimes he smiles.

Vinod Jain, who works as a media officer at the office of Rajasthan Chief Minister in Udaipur on Tuesday received the birth certificate of his newborn son and it reads Congress Jain.

The senior Jain says his entire family is associated with the Congress party and he wants his future generation to follow in their footsteps so decided to name the boy after the party.

"Some members of my family were reluctant to call the baby Congress, but I was determined and so waited until they came around. My son was born in July and it took me so many months to procure his birth certificate. Today his birth certificate issued by the state government his name is recorded as Congress Jain," said Vinod Jain

"I am inspired by Ashok Gehlot and I have been with Ashok Gehlot and with I think that when my kid turns 18 years old he will also initiate a political career."

Born in July 2019, Congress is the second child for Vinod Jain who was born 18 years after his first child a daughter.

"I kept this name with a hope that my child will also play an active role in the Congress party" he further added.