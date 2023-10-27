Two Wheels Of Goods Train Derail At In Haryana's Hisar

The reasons behind the derailment are being investigated, said officials. (Representational)

Rail traffic was disrupted for about an hour on Friday evening after two wheels of a wagon of a goods train derailed at Satrod railway station, officials said.

The train's wheels derailed between Hansi-Hisar railway stations on the Rewari-Hisar railway line under the Bikaner division of North Western Railway, officials said.

Bikaner Division Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Mahesh Davelia said traffic was restored on this route after about an hour. There was no loss of life or property in the incident, officials said. This goods train was going from Hansi to Ludhiana when.

The reasons behind the derailment of two wheels of a goods train are being investigated, they said.

Due to the incident, the Kisan Express train running between Delhi-Bathinda was stopped at Hansi station and later dispatched.

