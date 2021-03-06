Two Sentenced To 30 Years In Jail For Raping Girl In UP

Girl was raped on January 11 in a village under Ramghat police station, police said (Representational)

A court in Bulandshahr on Saturday sentenced two persons to 30 years imprisonment each for raping a 13-year-old girl in January.

Special POCSO court Judge Pallavi Agarwal also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on Biresh (21) and Gitam (20).

The girl was raped on January 11 in a village under the Ramghat police station, Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The two men were arrested and charged with rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Police filed a charge-sheet before the court within nine days of the incident, Mr Singh said.