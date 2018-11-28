Two Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Minor With Mental Disability

Two men sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl with mental disability

A court in Hisar has sentenced two men to 20 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl with mental disability in a village in Haryana's Hisar last year.

The minor was gang-raped at a village which falls under the jurisdiction of the Narnaund police station on August 18, 2017.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Pankaj passed the orders on Tuesday and also imposed a fine of Rs 53,000 on each of the convicts.

The convicts, 21-year-old Sanjay and 34-year-old Subhash, both residents of Rakhi village in Hisar were ordered to pay the fine and in case of a default, they would have to further undergo an imprisonment of two months.

The court also ordered the two convicts to pay Rs 50,000 each to the survivor as compensation from the fine. According to prosecution, the survivor was raped by the two men when she was alone in the house.

She said that the two had threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. The survivor had narrated the incident to her mother on the day of the incident after which a police complaint was lodged.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 452 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered in this connection.

