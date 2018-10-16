Tripura's Durga Puja Pandals Recreate The Grandeur Of Baahubali

The Baahubali themed puja pandal features magnificent gates, carvings and idols.

Inspired by the blockbuster movie 'Baahubali', two big budget pujas in Agartala have built recreated a palace synonymous with the movie. The pandal bears the shape of the Mahismati palace and people are welcomed inside through a magnificent gate with two gigantic elephants placed at the entrance. The oraganisers have spent 40 lakhs on the décor.

Inside the palace-like structure, there are many rock-cut carvings on the walls such as four horses carrying a big chariot and deities. At one corner, the statue of Baahubali is seen fighting with a buffalo.

President of the Netaji Play Forum Centre in Aagartala, Jiban Krishna Saha said they had chosen the theme because of the immense popularity of the Baahubali franchise. "With the Baahubali series being a super-hit, we hope this theme will attract a large crowd during the puja," he said.

"Idols inside the pandal were made by clay artisans from Nabadwip in West Bengal. Decorators are a mix of local artists from Tripura and West Bengal," puja committee president Debajit Deb said.

Puja pandal of the Chittaranjan Club in Agartala has the same theme. "We have chosen this theme as many people including politicians and ministers had requested us to model the pandal based on the film's set and characters. We have tried to show the replica of the palace as depicted in the film, as well as other key elements," said Shibu Saha, club president said.

