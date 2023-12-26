Tiger Sleeping On Wall Sparks Panic In UP Village, Big Crowd Keeps Watch

Videos this morning showed a huge crowd gathered on rooftops.

A tiger kept the residents of an Uttar Pradesh village awake all night as it sat on a wall and refused to move, seemingly frightened by a crowd that gathered to get a glimpse of the majestic animal.

The tiger entered the Atkona village in Pilibhit district last night, triggering panic among the villagers.

Videos this morning showed a huge crowd gathered on rooftops and behind fencing trying to film the tiger sleeping on the wall of a house. The area around the animal was barricaded using nets so no one could advance any further.

The tiger had been sleeping on the wall since night and didn't budge from the spot even after it woke up. Light was flashed at it in the dark but that didn't prompt it to move either, showed visuals from last night.

There has been no reports of the animal attacking any human. But the frightened villagers are angry with the forest department and alleging that it is due to their negligence that the tiger could get into the village.