Tiger Kills, Eats Man In Corbett Reserve

His half-eaten body was later recovered from the thick forests (Representational)

A man was killed by a tiger in Kalagarh area of the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region, forest officials said on Tuesday.

Sohan Singh, a daily wager, was attacked and killed by the tiger on Monday evening and his half-eaten body was later recovered from the thick forests, where the tiger had dragged it.

