Three Trinamool Congress Supporters Shot At In West Bengal: Police

Three Trinamool Congress supporters were injured after being shot at in South 24 Parganas district, the police said.

They were attacked on Monday night when they reached a house in Jibantala area where some unidentified men were spotted, the police said.

The accused fired at random when they were asked to state the purpose of their visit to the area.

The injured were rushed to hospital where the condition of two of them is serious.

When the accused tried to escape from the village in a cycle van on Tuesday morning, some of the villagers identified them, beat them, and handed them over to the police.

Two firearms and several cartridges were recovered from their possession, the police said.

The incident triggered a political slugfest with the Trinamool Congress alleging that the BJP had "brought the men to instigate trouble in the peaceful area" and the BJP saying, "everyone knows that the TMC gives shelter to anti-socials. Our party has no links with the arrested persons."