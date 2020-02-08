Three Of Family Killed As Car Rams Into Tractor In Maharashtra's Amravati

The accident happened near Mahuli Jahangir village in Mahrashtra's Amravati district (Representational)

Three members of a family were killed and a boy was injured on Saturday afternoon when their car rammed into a tractor near Mahuli Jahangir village in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said.

The incident happened at around 1pm when the car was trying to overtake another vehicle near a railway bridge and ploughed into the trolley of a tractor, an official said.

"Prabhakar Ramchandra Kalbende (74), his wife Rajmati (62) and son Somesh (26) were killed on the spot. Prabhakar's 8-year-old grandson Varad Surendra Daudadkar has suffered minor injuries," the Mahuli police official said.