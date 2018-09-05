Thane's Rajiv Gandhi Flyover Develops Cracks, Closed To Traffic

A 'crater' formed on the bridge after some of its cement plaster fell off, an official of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Coporation's disaster control cell said.

Cities | | Updated: September 05, 2018 15:43 IST
Some of the iron rods on the bridge were also dangling precariously, officials said.

Thane: 

A flyover in the Bhiwandi powerloom town in Thane developed cracks and was closed Wednesday for vehicular traffic, an official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had crossed the bridge on Monday during his visit to the town to attend the 'Dahi Handi' festival.

A slab of the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover developed cracks. A 'crater'  formed on the bridge after some of its cement plaster fell off, an official of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Coporation's disaster control cell said. Some of the iron rods on the bridge were also dangling precariously, he added. 

Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Commissioner Manohar Hirey and disaster cell chief Suresh Gaikwad conducted an inspection of the flyover Wednesday morning. 
 

