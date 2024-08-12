Thane Techie Duped Of Rs 91 Lakh In Share Trading Fraud

The police have registered a case against three persons in this connection.

A 40-year-old woman software engineer from Thane district in Maharashtra has allegedly been cheated of Rs 91.05 lakh in a share trading fraud, police said on Monday.

The accused contacted the woman, resident of Shankeshwar Nagar in Dombivli, between July 2 and August 6 and lured her into share trading, assuring her of good returns, an official from Manpada police station said.

For the trading in shares, they made the woman a member of different groups on social media and she invested Rs 91,05,000 while hoping for good returns, he said.

However, when she did not get the returns as promised and the accused ignored her calls, she lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against three persons under relevant legal provisions, the police said.

