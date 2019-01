The martial arts teacher has also been fined Rs 10,000

A martial arts instructor was sentenced to five years in jail by a court in Thane in Maharashtra for molesting one of his minor students.

Special POCSO judge S A Sinha, in her order recently, also fined Bhuvan Saru (40) a sum of Rs 10,000.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar said Saru had molested the seven-year-old girl several times between April and May last year.

The victim used to attend the accused's kung-fu classes in Naya Nagar in Bhayander in Thane, the Mr Moholkar said.