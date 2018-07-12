Man Trips On Pothole, Run Over By Truck Near Mumbai, 2nd Death In A Week

Thane police have registered a case against the truck driver.

A man was killed after he stumbled and fell because of a pothole and was run over truck in Thane near Mumbai in the fourth such incident this monsoon that has brought into sharp focus the poor state of infrastructure in and around Mumbai, worsened by rain each year.

The man, believed to be in his forties, was identified as Anna, a labourer who worked at a stable and was on his way to the market when he fell on his face after his foot went into the pothole in Thane's Kalyan yesterday.

While the police have registered a case against the driver, motorists say, what is appalling is that authorities who are responsible for maintaining roads are never held accountable even for accidents like these where the victims come under the rear wheels off the vehicle which the driver cannot even see.

On Friday, another person, Manisha Bhoir was killed after she fell off a motorbike hit an uneven patch of road. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

Manisha Bhoir was killed in Thane's Kalyan on Friday.

Ms Bhoir, who worked at a school in Kalyan, was going home with a family member on Friday afternoon when the accident took place. In the video, Ms Bhoir can be seen riding pillion as she holds up an umbrella in the pouring rain.

As the two-wheeler skidded over a pothole on the flooded road in Kalyan's Shivaji Chowk, Ms Bhoir and her co-rider were thrown off the bike to their right.

The rear wheels of a speeding bus ran over Ms Bhoir. As her relative and passers-by rushed to pull her out, the bus inched forward, further crushing the woman. She died on the spot. A similar incident had taken place at the same spot a few days ago according to locals.

Local residents say temporary repairs on stretches of road that have developed potholes in the area are not effective as they have been washed away in the heavy showers in the area over the past few days.