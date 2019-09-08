Thane Man Missing After Killing Wife Arrested From UP: Police

He will be handed over to Kalyan's Khadakpada police station which is investigating the murder. (File)

A man who allegedly killed his wife on September 2 in Maharashtra's Thane district was arrested from a village in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Vikram Bharti (25) had killed his wife Rekha (21) in their house in Umbarde in Kalyan and fled, an official said.

"He doubted her character and this caused frequent fights. We got a tip-off that he was in Gorakhpur in UP. A team of Thane police's Anti-Extortion Cell reached there and arrested him at 5:45 am today," said Inspector Vikas Ghodke of AEC.

He will be handed over to Khadakpada police station which is investigating the murder of Rekha, the official added.

